* Apple CFO says sold more iphones in the U.S. than China in
fiscal Q1
* Apple CFO says "feels good about position" in China
despite slowing economic growth
* Apple CFO says Apple, IBM to roll out another 12 mobile
business apps by end of quarter
* Apple CFO says foreign exchange is becoming a "clear
headwind," is included in guidance
* Apple CFO says iphone sales doubled in China, Singapore,
Brazil in fiscal Q1
* Apple CFO says revenue for Mac up 14 pct year-over-year in
a market "expected to decline"
