July 14 U.S. Attorney General:
* U.S. Attorney General says DOJ announces civil resolution
with Citigroup totaling $7 billion in fines, including a civil
penalty of $4 billion
* U.S. Attorney General says settlement with Citigroup
related to sale of securities that were backed by toxic loans
* U.S. Attorney General says citi tried to hid the defects
of the increasingly risky loans they were securitizing
* U.S. Attorney General says "under the terms of this
settlement, the bank has admitted to its misdeeds in great
detail"
* U.S. Attorney General says settlement does not absolve
citigroup or its employees from facing any possible criminal
charges in the future