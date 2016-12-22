BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme
Dec 22 Otp Bank Nyrt
* OTP Chairman and Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi says bank could announce new acquisition in January - interview in weekly Figyelo
* Bank may enter new country in 2017 - Csanyi
* Household lending on the rise, consumption and investments growth also expected to accelerate
* Maintaining or slightly boosting strong 2016 growth would be "great result" for OTP, there is a chance for this - CEO
OTP planning to raise wages, primarily for lower-income employees
Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations