* OTP Chairman and Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi says bank could announce new acquisition in January - interview in weekly Figyelo

* Bank may enter new country in 2017 - Csanyi

* Household lending on the rise, consumption and investments growth also expected to accelerate

* Maintaining or slightly boosting strong 2016 growth would be "great result" for OTP, there is a chance for this - CEO

* OTP planning to raise wages, primarily for lower-income employees