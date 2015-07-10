Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 10 Indra Sistemas Sa
* Says signs with NATO to supply two LANZA-3D deployable radars
* Says contract worth initial 22 million euros ($24.6 million)and may be extended to 36 million euros for the supply of a third radar and other optional equipmentFurther company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order