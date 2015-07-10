July 10 Indra Sistemas Sa

* Says signs with NATO to supply two LANZA-3D deployable radars

* Says contract worth initial 22 million euros ($24.6 million)and may be extended to 36 million euros for the supply of a third radar and other optional equipmentFurther company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)