May 5 Abertis Infraestructuras Sa

* Spain's Cellnex set its market listing debut price at 14 euros per share late on Tuesday evening, the top end of its 12 to 14 euro pricing range, valuing the company at 3.2 billion euros.

* The company is due to start trade on Thursday. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Robert Hetz)