May 19 Luxempart SA :

* Says estimated consolidated net asset value at May 15 was 1.06 billion euros ($1.20 billion) versus 1.09 billion euros at Dec. 31, 2014

* Says estimated consolidated net asset value per share at May 15 was 52.82 euros versus 48.60 euros at Dec. 31, 2014

($1 = 0.8847 euros)