Aug 28 Resilux NV :

* H1 revenue 148.6 million euros ($166.9 million) vs 147.7 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 20.2 million euros vs 18.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income group share 9.8 million euros vs 7.7 million euros a year ago

* Expects for the full year of 2015 higher results for Resilux compared with results for 2014

* Further positive evolution of the sales and results is expected regarding the joint venture Airolux

Source text: bit.ly/1JBOdQ2 Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)