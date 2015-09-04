Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Repeats to attach to alerts)
Sept 3 Neopost SA :
* Q2 revenue 300.1 million euros ($333.1 million) vs 273.3 million euros year ago
* Narrows range of 2015 guidance for organic revenue growth to between -1.0 pct and +1.0 pct
* Confirms 2015 target of current operating margin (excluding charges linked to acquisitions) of between 19.5 pct and 20.5 pct of revenue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order