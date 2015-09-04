(Repeats to attach to alerts)

Sept 3 Neopost SA :

* Q2 revenue 300.1 million euros ($333.1 million) vs 273.3 million euros year ago

* Narrows range of 2015 guidance for organic revenue growth to between -1.0 pct and +1.0 pct

* Confirms 2015 target of current operating margin (excluding charges linked to acquisitions) of between 19.5 pct and 20.5 pct of revenue

