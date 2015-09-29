Sept 29 Abivax SA :

* Says net cash position at June 30 was 51.6 million euros ($58.07 million) versus 0.8 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014

* Reports H1 total operating revenue of 310,000 euros compared to 241,000 euros a year ago

* H1 net loss is 7.2 million euros compared to loss of 3.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss is 8.1 million euros compared to loss of 3.7 million euros a year ago

* Expects to announce the results of the first phase II clinical study for ABX464 before the end of 2015