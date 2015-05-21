May 21 (Reuters) -

* CPPIB says CPP fund ended its FY on march 31, 2015, with net assets of C$264.6 billion versus C$219.1 billion at end of FY 2014

* CPPIB says CPP fund's C$45.5 billion increase in assets for year consisted of c$40.6 billion in net investment income after all CPPIB costs

* CPPIB says CPP fund portfolio delivered a gross investment return of 18.7% for fiscal 2015, or 18.3% on net basis Source text for Eikon: