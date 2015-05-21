BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
May 21 Gap Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56; q1 net sales $3.66 billion versus. $3.77 billion last year
* Q1 comparable sales were down 4 percent versus. Negative 1 percent last year
* Reaffirms full-year EPS guidance range of $2.75 to $2.80
* Says continues to expect operating margin to be down about 1 percentage point in FY 2015 compared with FY 2014
* At the end of q2, co expects year-over-year inventory dollars per store to be up slightly compared with last year
* For fiscal year 2015, co continues to expect capital pending to be about $800 million
* In FY 2015, co continues to expect to open about 115 co-operated stores, net of closures, repositions, focused on greater china, athleta, global outlet stores
* Net sales during q1 were negatively impacted by delayed merchandise receipts at west coast ports
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $3.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
