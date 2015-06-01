BRIEF-Xl Group Ltd's CEO's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 mln
* Xl Group Ltd - CEO Michael Mcgavick's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million versus $12.7 million in 2015
June 1 General Motors Co
* GM says to invest $119 million in engine parts plant in Grand Rapids, Michigan area for tools and equipment
* GM says investment in GM components holdings plant is part of a previously announced $5.4 billion investment in U.S. facilities Further company coverage:
* Xl Group Ltd - CEO Michael Mcgavick's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million versus $12.7 million in 2015
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year
* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing