March 5 Atenor Group SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 106.8 million euros ($117.64 million) versus 110.0 million euros a year ago

* Full year consolidated net income group share is 15.3 million euros versus 12.0 million euros a year ago

* Proposes net optional dividend of 1.50 euro per share (gross dividend: 2 euros), stable compared to year ago

* Expects to achieve full year 2015 result equivalent to that of 2014