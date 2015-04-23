BRIEF-Prime Office FY net profit down at DKK 92.6 mln
* FY net sales 107.3 million Danish crowns ($15.57 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago
April 23Quest For Growth Privak SA :
* Q1 profit after taxes of 13.8 million euros ($14.86 million) versus 3.3 million euros a year ago
* Q1 gross operating income of 14.2 million euros versus 3.8 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net sales 107.3 million Danish crowns ($15.57 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago
CHICAGO, March 23 At the risk of stating the obvious: People are much more likely to save for retirement when they can do it automatically at work. How much more likely? Ten times, according to a study released this week.