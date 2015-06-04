BRIEF-Suning Universal to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
June 4 Montea CVA :
* Finalizes the (indirect) contribution in kind of the Apeldoorn site in the Netherlands and increases its equity capital by 7,483,893.89 euros ($8.43 million)
* Of equity capital, 4,363,580.10 euros has been allocated to capital and 3,120,313.79 euros to issue premiums
Source text: bit.ly/1EY72pz
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
WASHINGTON, March 30 Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to testify before congressional committees probing potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia but wants protection against "unfair prosecution," his lawyer said on Thursday.