June 4 Montea CVA :

* Finalizes the (indirect) contribution in kind of the Apeldoorn site in the Netherlands and increases its equity capital by 7,483,893.89 euros ($8.43 million)

* Of equity capital, 4,363,580.10 euros has been allocated to capital and 3,120,313.79 euros to issue premiums

