BRIEF-Helios Underwriting to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited
* Agreed to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited for consideration of £2.24m in cash
June 24QRF CVA :
* Acquires two retail premises in Antwerp and Namur
* Says, as a consequence, the fair value of the real estate portfolio increases to more than 150 million euros ($167.75 million)
* The acquisition will be financed through issuance of 193,097 new shares for a total value of 4.73 million euros
* Issue price of new shares is 24.48 euros per share
* Full year return to profit; consolidated profit after tax for year of 1.1 mln pounds(2015 loss of 16.7 mln pounds)