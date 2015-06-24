June 24QRF CVA :

* Acquires two retail premises in Antwerp and Namur

* Says, as a consequence, the fair value of the real estate portfolio increases to more than 150 million euros ($167.75 million)

* The acquisition will be financed through issuance of 193,097 new shares for a total value of 4.73 million euros

* Issue price of new shares is 24.48 euros per share

