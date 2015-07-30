Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 30Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 1.48 billion euros ($1.62 billion) vs 1.35 billion euros a year ago
* FY EBITDA 1.13 billion euros vs 1.03 billion euros a year ago
* FY EBITDA margin 76.7 pct vs 76.7 pct year ago
* FY group share of net income 355.2 million euros vs 303.2 million euros a year ago
* Order book at the end of FY 2014/2015 stood at 6.2 billion euros compared to 6.4 billion euros a year ago
* Sees a revenue growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for the current FY, and a growth between 4 pct and 6 pct for FY 2016/2017
* Proposes a dividend of 1.09 euros per share
* EBITDA margin target is maintained at over 76.5 pct for every FY until June 30, 2017
