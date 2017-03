Aug 20Montea CVA :

* H1 net operating result of 9.4 million euros ($10.5 million), up 42 pct

* H1 net result 10.8 million euros versus 2.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 occupancy rate of 95.8 pct versus 96.6 pct at December 31, 2014

* Fair value of property portfolio rose by 51.8 million euros during H1 to 465.7 million euros

* Says on track to achieve an FY net operating result of at least 19.0 million euros (+24 pct)

