Aug 21QRF CVA :

* H1 net rental income 4.3 million euros ($4.9 million) vs 3.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 net current result group share 2.5 million euros vs 2.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net result group share 2.6 million euros vs 1.1 million euros a year ago

* Total fair value of the property portfolio at June 30 150.2 million euros vs 139.2 million euros at December 30, 2014

* NAV (IFRS) per share at June 30 22.71 euros vs 22.64 euros a year ago

* Expects to at least maintain the FY 2014 gross dividend of 1.30 euros per share over FY 2015

