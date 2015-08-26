Aug 26Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* Fair value of the real estate portfolio at June 30 was 748.5 million euros ($859.1 million) vs 708.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 occupancy rate 99.04 pct vs 96.32 pct year ago

* H1 rental income 25.1 million euros vs 25.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit group share 13.4 million euros vs 13.5 million euros a year ago

* EPRA NAV according to financial statements at end of H1 339.3 million euros vs 324.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects to realize a lower net result and net current result in 2015 than in 2014

* Expects to maintain the dividend over 2015 at minimum the same level

