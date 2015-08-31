Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31Business & Decision SA :
* H1 revenue 113.3 million euros ($126.9 million) vs 98.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating income 4.2 million euros vs 4.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income group share 2.3 million euros vs 1.5 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1N4AQdZ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order