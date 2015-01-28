Nikkei rises as yen strength wanes but still down for week
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Friday as the yen took a breather from its recent strength, but the Nikkei still logged a weekly loss.
Jan 28 (Reuters) -
* Qiagen N.V. Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.25; q4 earnings per share $0.11
* 1.18 at constant exchange rates
* 0.23 at constant exchange rates
* Expects currency movements to have an adverse impact of about 7 percent points on reported sales growth and about $0.01 per share on adjusted eps in q1
* Qiagen N.V. Says the decline in Qiagen's U.S. Sales of HPV products was greater than previously expected
* For 2015, Co expects U.S. HPV sales to continue to decline and create about 3-4 percent points of headwind on total adjusted net sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Friday as the yen took a breather from its recent strength, but the Nikkei still logged a weekly loss.
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday: