BRIEF-Exelon remarkets its 2.5 pct junior subordinated notes due 2024
* Exelon Corp - successfully remarketed its 2.5 percent junior subordinated notes due 2024
March 17 Nektar Therapeutics :
* Phase 3 study of NKTR-102 in patients with advanced breast cancer fails to show statistically significant improvement in overall survival
* Significant survival benefit observed in sub-groups having patients with brain metastases, patients with baseline liver metastases
* Says secondary endpoints in beacon study also did not achieve statistical significance
* Says plans to explore potential regulatory pathways in U.S. And Europe for NKTR-102Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pointer Telocation announces the appointment of Yaniv Dorani as incoming CFO