Dec 2 Chrysler Group LLC:

* Chrysler Group LLC says November U.S. Sales of 170,839 units, a 20 percent increase

* Chrysler Group LLC says finished November with an 80 days supply of inventory (549,086 units)

* Chrysler Group sees U.S. Auto industry November sales at 17.5 million vehicles on annualized basis, including medium and heavy trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: