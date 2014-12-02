BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals says granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement
* Immune Pharmaceuticals granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement
Dec 2 Chrysler Group LLC:
* Chrysler Group LLC says November U.S. Sales of 170,839 units, a 20 percent increase
* Chrysler Group LLC says finished November with an 80 days supply of inventory (549,086 units)
* Chrysler Group sees U.S. Auto industry November sales at 17.5 million vehicles on annualized basis, including medium and heavy trucks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* Agios announces MTAP pathway research program as development program and development candidate under master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene