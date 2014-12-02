Dec 2 BMW of North America LLC:

* BMW of North America says sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 2.3 percent in the U.S. in November for a total of 31,019

* BMW of North America says BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported November sales of 36,028 vehicles, a decrease of 0.8 percent Source: bit.ly/1rV1jMh

