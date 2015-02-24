UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
Feb 24 Aer Lingus'
* Says looking for 40 million euros in cost savings in 2015, up from earlier target of 30 million
* Outgoing chief executive Christoph Mueller says 'what is not available on the revenue side in terms of synergies with IAG has to be delivered on the cost side'
* Mueller says can continue growing profitability as stand-alone airline, but sees additional opportunity with iag tie-up
* Mueller says 'pretty confident' can convince those against the IAG bid of its merits Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.