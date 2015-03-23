March 23 Jaguar North America -

* F-Type prices start at $65,000 for the F-Type coupe manual and $68,100 for the F-Type convertible manual

* Increasing standard equipment and features by $3,550 for F-Type to $11,850 for f-type r models

* Starting with the 2016 model year, the Jaguar F-Type will come with five-years or 60,000 mile warranty coverage

* 2016 Jaguar F-Type will arrive in dealerships starting in April