BRIEF-Moody's says robust growth and prudent fiscal policy support credit profile of germany
* robust growth and prudent fiscal policy support credit profile of Germany
Feb 24 Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says net effect of shocks seen is still unknown
* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says wouldn't expect volatility resulting from central bank dropping forward guidance
* Bank of Canada Poloz says desire for precision comes from having offered up forward guidance, that`s the trap of forward guidance
* Bank of Canada Poloz says we`re not without our tools because rate announcement doesn't also have monetary policy report
* Bank of Canada Poloz says world economy and export sector have underperformed expectations in the last two years
* Bank of Canada Poloz says central bank has been fully transparent about data points used
* Bank of Canada Poloz says Canadian dollar reacts to fundamentals
* Bank of Canada Poloz says in last few weeks data flow has been `some up and some down`
* Bank of Canada's Poloz says employment growth has been disappointingly slow
* Bank of Canada Poloz says remains optimistic that underlying fundamentals are stronger and improving
* Bank of Canada's Poloz says labor market has capacity in it, has potential for a couple years of growth without hitting constraints
* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says bank isn`t taking off the table the possibility that 2 percent isn`t the right level for inflation target, needs to be looked at again as always
* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says oil price shock is effectively a 3 percent pay cut for Canada
* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says interest rate cut a cushion should the net negatives be as bad as central bank`s models show
* Bank of Canada`s Poloz press conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr and Jeffrey Hodgson)
* robust growth and prudent fiscal policy support credit profile of Germany
PARIS, March 23 French industrial morale fell to a four-month low in March, coming in below expectations, data from state statistics body INSEE showed on Thursday, in what may be the first sign that uncertainty surrounding the presidential election may be weighing on confidence. Morale in the industrial sector fell to 104 points in March from 107 in February. A Reuters poll of economists had an average forecast of 107. In the dominant services sector, the index was stable