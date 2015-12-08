Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz repeats that bar is high to change 2 percent inflation

* Poloz says 2 percent target has served Canada well

* Poloz says the conditions continue to favour further growth in the housing market

* Poloz says export growth is picking up speed quite dramatically

* Poloz says center of growth should shift from housing, which has run its course, to exports (Reporting By Randall Palmer)