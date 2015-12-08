BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
Dec 8 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz repeats that bar is high to change 2 percent inflation
* Poloz says 2 percent target has served Canada well
* Poloz says the conditions continue to favour further growth in the housing market
* Poloz says export growth is picking up speed quite dramatically
* Poloz says center of growth should shift from housing, which has run its course, to exports (Reporting By Randall Palmer)
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
March 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.