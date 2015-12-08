BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
Dec 8 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says we've got all the ingredients of a recovery in place
* Poloz says we need to be a little bit patient, no reason to be contemplating unconventional measures
* Poloz says quite encouraged by what he's seeing
* Poloz says the U.S. recovery continues to fulfil the bank's expectations
* Poloz says if we do see higher U.S. interest rates, it's because of confidence in the upturn
* Poloz says conversations with corporate leaders shows a great deal of caution
* Poloz says notes housing starts data was very strong, says data is a mix
* Poloz says lower oil prices likely to help growth globally, which should ultimately be good for Canada
* Poloz says the shock we're going through does have two sides to it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Randall Palmer)
