UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Aeroport de Paris :
* Aeroports de Paris and Select Service Partner aim to create a joint venture for the planning, operation and development of "fast food" retail outlets
* The new company, that should start operating on February 1 2016, will be jointly owned by Aeroports de Paris and Select Service Partner, operating more than 30 retail outlets over a period of 9 years
Source text for Eikon: nHUG17LL5q Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.