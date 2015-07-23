July 23Quest for Growth NV :

* Q2 income after taxes of 17.7 million euros ($19.46 million)vs 0.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 income after taxes of 31.5 million euros vs 4.0 million euros a year ago

* Return on equity (net asset value after profit distribution at the end of the previous year) is at 14.3 pct for Q2 and 28.7 pct for H1

