BRIEF-Noble Corp announces partnership with GE
* Noble Corporation-announces partnership with GE to collaborate on advanced data analytics system for offshore drilling rigs
September 3 Home Invest Belgium NV :
* Acquisition of a development project in Molenbeek
* H1 net rental income 8.6 million euros ($9.6 million) vs 9.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income before portfolio result 4.5 million euros vs 6.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income 7.4 million euros vs 9.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 NAV per share of 64.84 euros vs 64.03 euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1hDhZZZ Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Noble Corporation-announces partnership with GE to collaborate on advanced data analytics system for offshore drilling rigs
* Board recommended payment of final dividends of HK6.04 cents per share