BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals to acquire five gold exploration projects
Will acquire five gold exploration projects located in Birimian-Age Greenstone Belts in Senegal
September 30Vexim SA :
* H1 net operating loss of 3.4 million euros ($3.8 million) vs loss of 3.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 3.6 million euros vs loss of 3.7 million euros a year ago
* Cash position as of June 30, 2015 of 5.2 million euros
Suda ltd - has amended terms of its convertible notes and has raised a net amount of $0.27m in new convertible notes in an over-subscribed offering