BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals to acquire five gold exploration projects
* Will acquire five gold exploration projects located in Birimian-Age Greenstone Belts in Senegal
September 30Theradiag SA :
* H1 revenue of 3.4 million euros ($3.8 million) vs 3.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss of 2.2 million euros vs loss of 1.6 million a year ago
* H1 net loss of 2.0 million euros vs loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago
* Available cash balance as of June 30, 2015 of 2.4 million euros compared to 2.2 million euros a year ago


($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Suda ltd - has amended terms of its convertible notes and has raised a net amount of $0.27m in new convertible notes in an over-subscribed offering