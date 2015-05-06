May 6 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Sa

* says Q1 2015 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) up 73.6 percent from a year ago to 46.7 million euros ($53 million), higher than the 44.7 million euros expected in a Reuters poll

* says Q1 net profit nearly triples to 36.4 million euros

* says advertising revenue up

* Mediaset Espana around 42 percent owned by Italy's Mediaset ($1 = 0.8819 euros)