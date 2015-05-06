BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent to set up JV with partners for parking lot project
* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners
May 6 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Sa
* says Q1 2015 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) up 73.6 percent from a year ago to 46.7 million euros ($53 million), higher than the 44.7 million euros expected in a Reuters poll
* says Q1 net profit nearly triples to 36.4 million euros
* says advertising revenue up
* Mediaset Espana around 42 percent owned by Italy's Mediaset Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 185 percent to 233 percent, or to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (1.1 million yuan)