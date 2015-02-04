Feb 4 GM :
* GM Q4 net income attributable to common stockholders $1.1
billion or $0.66 per share
* GM says Q4 results included net loss from special items of
$0.9 billion or $0.53 per share
* GM Q4 Shr View $0.83, Rev View $40.12 Bln - Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* GM says expects to increase its Q2 common stock dividend
by 20 percent to $0.36 per share
* GM FY Adjusted EBIT of $6.5 billion includes $2.8 billion
in recall related costs and restructuring costs of $1 billion
* GM Q4 revenue $39.6 billion versus $40.5 billion
* GM Financial reported Q4 earnings before tax of $0.1
billion versus $0.2 billion
* GM says lost $400 million in EBIT-Adjusted in Europe in
Q4; $100 million EBIT-adjusted in South America in Q4 versus
break-even
* GM North America made $2.2 billion in EBIT-adjusted in Q4
versus $1.9 billion year-earlier
