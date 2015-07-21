July 21 Apple -

* Q3 earnings per share $1.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $49.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $49.61 billion versus $37.43 billion last year

* Q3 iPhone sales 47.53 million units versus 61.17 million units in Q2

* Q3 Apple iPad sales 10.93 million units versus 12.62 million units in Q2

* Apple says record Q3 results, fueled by record sales of iPhone and Mac, record revenue from services and launch of apple watch

* Sees Q4 revenue between $49 billion and $51 billion

* Q4 revenue view $51.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 gross margin between 38.5 percent and 39.5 percent

* Sees Q4 operating expenses between $5.85 billion and $5.95 billion

* Q3 mac sales 4.8 million units versus 4.56 million units in Q2

* Q3 other products revenue $2.64 billion versus $1.69 billion in Q2

* Says international sales accounted for 64 percent of the quarter's revenue

* Says Q3 gross margin was 39.7 percent compared to 39.4 percent in the year-ago quarter

* Apple says looking forward to releasing iOS 9, OS X El Capitan and Watch OS 2 to customers in the fall

* Apple says board declared cash dividend of $0.52 per share of the company's common stock