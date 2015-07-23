July 23 Nasdaq Omx Group

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.83

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 net revenue $518 million, down 1 percent

* Nasdaq omx group says overall aum in exchange traded products benchmarked to all nasdaq indexes increased 13% to $108 billion as of june 30

* Nasdaq omx says Q2 had $29 million negative impact from foreign exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)