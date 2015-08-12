BRIEF-Campbell Soup board elects Fabiola Arredondo as director
* With Arredondo's election, Campbell's board of directors will consist of 13 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Alibaba Group Holding Says During Qtr, Gmv Transacted On China Retail Marketplaces Was $109 Billion, An Increase Of34% Year
* Non-Gaap diluted EPS for quarter ended June 30 RMB3.68, or $0.59
* Quarterly revenue RMB20.25 billion, or $3.27 billion, an increase of 28% year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says during qtr, GMV transacted on China Retail Marketplaces was $109 Billion, an increase of34% year-over-year
* Qtrly mobile GMV reached $60 billion, an increase of 125% year-over-year; mobile GMV accounted for 55% of total GMV transacted on china retail marketplaces
* China retail marketplaces had 367 million annual active buyers in twelve months ended june 30 versus 350 million in twelve months ended march 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* With Arredondo's election, Campbell's board of directors will consist of 13 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verizon to offer Iphone 7 and Iphone 7 plus (product)red special edition and new 9.7-inch ipad on March 24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laid 3 charges against Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC, Westmoreland Coal Company for modifying mining plan without AER approval