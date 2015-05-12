MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 22
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 12 Grafton Group
* Operating profit for period to the end april up Y/Y; operating profit will be more heavily weighted towards h2
* Revenue for four months to 30 april increased by 6.7 per cent to £698 million y/y; up 9.6 percent in constant currency Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.