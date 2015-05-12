May 12 Glanbia

* Reiterates FY 2015 eps growth guidance of 9-11 percent; sees reported result over 20 percent if FX rates remain at current levels

* Q1 total group revenue up 3.7 percent y/y on a reported basis; declined 8.8 percent on a constant currency basis

* Says underlying growth solid, expected to be weighted to the second half of the year