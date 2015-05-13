UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 C&C
* FY operating profit falls 9 percent to 115 million euro, in line with guidance (Reuters poll 115 million)
* One-off impairment charge of 150 million euro to U.S. asset value
* Net revenue up 10 percent to 683.9 million eur (reuters poll 671 million)
* Recommended final dividend increase of 22.8 percent to 7.0 cent per share
* Says medium term target is to increase the group's payout ratio to closer to 50 percent of earnings
* Says FY16 to be period of 'stabilisation and investment'; have made 'decent start' in early part of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources