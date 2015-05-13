UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 C&C
* CFO says U.S. Impariment charge a technical issues, does not mean writing off prospects for that business
* CFO says hoping to return to levels of U.S. profits from two years ago, but might take a few years to get there
* CEO says looking to move towards a more niche position in england and wales, but not considering closing or selling off the business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources