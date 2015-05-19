May 19 Greencore Group Plc

* CFO says seeing modest deflation in UK ingredients and packaging spend; spend for the year likely to be flat or 1 pct down

* CFO says UK sandwich market growth rate has slowed y/y from 10 percent to approx 5-6 percent; ready meals growth rate faster at approx 4-5 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)