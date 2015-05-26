May 26 Ryanair

* Net income up 66 percent to 867 million eur in fy to march 15 (versus. 840-850 million guidance; 865 consensus f'cast)

* Sees profits up 10 percent in FY to march 2016 to range of 940m to 970m eur (subject to h2 yields over which we have no visibility)

* Revenue 5,654 million eur in fy to march 15 (versus. 5,661 million consensus f'cast); unit costs ex fuel were flat (including fuel fell 5%)

* Yield guidance remains cautious at broadly flat in H1 but down 4% to 8% in h2 for a forecast FY yield decline of 2%

* Is 90% hedged on oil for fy16 at $92 pbl; 36% hedged for fy17 at $69 pbl

* Expects a 2% points rise in load factors from 88% to 90% in fy16 ; growth in load factors will slow to 1% or 2% over the peak summer months

* Sees 10 percent traffic growth in fy16; over half of our growth in year ahead to occur at primary airports

* Expects some irrational pricing response from competitors; may suffer periods of fare/yield weakness esp. During h2 winter season

* Says board of ryanair will consider any offer from iag for aer lingus stake on its merits, if or when it is received

* Forward bookings, as we enter the s15 peak (June to Sept), are on average 4% ahead of last year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)