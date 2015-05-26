May 26 Ryanair
* Net income up 66 percent to 867 million eur in fy to march
15 (versus. 840-850 million guidance; 865 consensus f'cast)
* Sees profits up 10 percent in FY to march 2016 to range
of 940m to 970m eur (subject to h2 yields over which we have no
visibility)
* Revenue 5,654 million eur in fy to march 15 (versus.
5,661 million consensus f'cast); unit costs ex fuel were flat
(including fuel fell 5%)
* Yield guidance remains cautious at broadly flat in H1 but
down 4% to 8% in h2 for a forecast FY yield decline of 2%
* Is 90% hedged on oil for fy16 at $92 pbl; 36% hedged for
fy17 at $69 pbl
* Expects a 2% points rise in load factors from 88% to 90%
in fy16 ; growth in load factors will slow to 1% or 2% over the
peak summer months
* Sees 10 percent traffic growth in fy16; over half of our
growth in year ahead to occur at primary airports
* Expects some irrational pricing response from competitors;
may suffer periods of fare/yield weakness esp. During h2 winter
season
* Says board of ryanair will consider any offer from iag
for aer lingus stake on its merits, if or when
it is received
* Forward bookings, as we enter the s15 peak (June to Sept),
are on average 4% ahead of last year
(Reporting By Conor Humphries)