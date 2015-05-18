UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion Sa
* Cervinia Europe and Blue Partners selling 55.2 million shares
* Price range of 7.4 euros to 7.612 euros a share
* Expected trade date: May 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, writing by Sarah Morris; editing by Emma Pinedo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.