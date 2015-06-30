Reckitt Benckiser says reviewing food business
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is weighing strategic options for its food business, it said on Monday it, following its agreement to buy Mead Johnson.
June 30 (Reuters) -
* Tesco sales down 1.3 percent in 12 weeks to June 21 - Kantar Worldpanel
* Asda down 3.5 percent, Sainsbury down 1.3 percent, Morrisons up 0.6 percent - Kantar Worldpanel
* Overall UK grocery market sales down 0.1 pct over 12 weeks -Kantar Worldpanel Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
