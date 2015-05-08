BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs contract worth 27.9 mln dinars
* Unit signs contract worth 27.9 million dinars with unit of Kuwait's KNPC to establish environmental fuel reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 8 Spain's Sacyr
* Says refinances 2.3 bln euro debt associated with Repsol stake, new maturity Jan 31 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.