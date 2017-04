July 30 Spain's Ferrovial

* Says first-half Ebitda 538 million euros ($587 million), up 24 percent on year-ago period

* Says first-half net profit 267 million euros, up 59 percent on year-ago period

* All divisions contributed to strong set of results, with double-digit sales growth in services, construction and motorways units

* Traffic growth on all main motorways as well as in Heathrow airport and UK regional airports Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)